Porsche complements the Macan lineup with a new sporty entry. The new Macan GTS comes with a powerful engine, performance-focused chassis and, as expected, sexy design and extended the list of standard goodies. The agile 2.9-liter powerful twin-turbo V6 delivers a total of 375hp and is capable of speeding from zero to 100km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds. This time can be reduced to 4.5 with the optional Sport Chrono package.

Among all-new features, new family member adopts an adaptive air suspension, which lowers the overall height with a total of 10 millimeters. Blended with standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the large cast-iron brakes, new Macan GTS impresses with agile responsiveness and enhanced performance rates. Optionally, the vehicle can be specified with Porsche Surface Coated Brake with tungsten carbide coating or Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake.

Additionally, new Macan GTS also emphasizes its sporty nature visually. The standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and side skirts lends the vehicle a notable appearance. The front fascia is characterized by black-covered elements, accompanied by LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bars that are also darkened.

In terms of interior, high-quality materials as Acalntara on the seat central panels and central console armrest contribute to this luxurious ambiance. Additionally, the multifunctional sports steering wheel with smooth leather is standard, as are the sporty seats, exclusive to the GTS. These seats feature eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolster for stable support during dynamic cornering. There's also an optional GTS interior package in leather with Carmine Red or Chalk stitching plus additional Alcantara features with BOSE Surround System and smartphone inductive charging function. Park Assist is also presented with Surround View. Neat!

Source: Porsche