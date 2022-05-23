Nissan today unveiled the all-new Sakura electric minivehicle in Japan. Sales of the newest addition to Nissan's EV lineup are scheduled to start in the market this summer.

Named after the iconic Japanese cherry blossom, the Sakura's affordable price provides more consumer choice in the EV market. Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino says: "The all-new Sakura follows the LEAF and Ariya as a mass-market EV. We believe it will be a gamechanger for the Japanese market and will make EVs much more accessible to customers in Japan."

The Sakura EV takes the minivehicle class to the next level. Its nimble handling and 4.8 meter turning radius allows drivers to execute sharp maneuvers with ease. Despite its size, the Sakura has a spacious interior and an ample driving range, making it perfect for daily driving needs such as commuting and shopping. It also features ProPILOT Park1, an automated system designed to make parking easier and driving more pleasurable.

Powerful, smooth driving performance

The Sakura features the instant, smooth power and quietness that are the hallmarks of EVs. Equipped with advanced control technology and a motor producing 47 kW and 195 Nm of torque, the Sakura's quick and steady acceleration makes merging on highways effortless. Meanwhile, the technology Nissan has cultivated through its development of the LEAF over more than a decade has enabled the Sakura to have the highest level1 of cabin quietness in the minivehicle class.

Three drive modes — Eco, Standard and Sport — provide optimal performance for different situations. Using e-Pedal Step, the driver can decelerate smoothly and steadily by easing off the accelerator pedal — an action that also charges the battery through regenerative braking. The Sakura's speed can be modulated using just the accelerator pedal. This makes driving more enjoyable on city streets, where repeated acceleration and deceleration are necessary, and on snow-covered roads that require smooth deceleration.

In addition, the Sakura's low center of gravity enhances stability and offers superior ride comfort over uneven road surfaces.

State-of-the-art e-powertrain

The Sakura is equipped with a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery that has a track record of performance and reliability in the LEAF. Thanks to the special stacking method of its cells, the battery is compact, allowing the Sakura to have a spacious interior. Yet it offers a range of up to 180 km (based on WLTC Japan cycle), making it perfect for daily use. The battery can also be used as a mobile power source during emergencies and provide a day's worth of electricity to a home.2

Advanced driving systems — a first for minivehicles

In addition to the ProPILOT driver assistance system3, the Sakura is equipped with the ProPILOT Park system — a minivehicle first. ProPILOT Park automatically controls steering, acceleration, braking, shifting and the parking brake while parking. These advanced technologies enhance driving ease and pleasure, from city streets and parking lots to highways.

High quality, sophisticated design

Exterior - The Sakura's exterior design exudes sophistication and strength. Its front end and glowing badge epitomize Nissan's next-generation vehicles. The elegant slim headlights with projector-type triple beams — a minivehicle first1 — increase nighttime safety. The G and X grades are also equipped with wide LED rear combination lamps3 whose appearance is inspired by the rear door's latticework. - The design of the aluminum wheels3 draws inspiration from the Japanese mizuhiki decorative knots that are commonly found on gift envelopes and packages. Embodying traditional Japanese aesthetics, this accent adds chicness to the Sakura. - The charging port, located on the right-side back of the Sakura, lights up when the lid is opened to facilitate nighttime use. - Fifteen body colors are available, including four two-tone options that evoke the seasons.

Interior - The centerpiece of the Sakura's cockpit is a 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display meter and a large 9-inch navigation display placed horizontally to allow viewing with minimal eye movement. The NissanConnect navigation system3 offers a range of features to enhance the Sakura's driving experience, including route setting based on charging needs, an emergency SOS call service4 and Apple CarPlay5 wireless connectivity. - The seats have a comfortable sofa design and are upholstered in luxurious fabric. Their horizontally positioned copper-colored trim3 gives the interior a modern look and a sense of roominess. - The cup holders are designed to grip beverages to prevent wobbling. Ample storage space is available for daily needs. For example, the horizontal instrument panel center tray can hold a smartphone, a wallet and other small items. - The twin-spoke steering wheel3 adds a sense of sportiness and the optional Premium Interior Package version comes leather-wrapped. - Three interior colors are available: black, beige and blue grey.

Scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer6, the Sakura is priced starting at approximately 1.78 million yen (including consumption tax and the clean energy vehicle subsidy7). Nissan will offer online purchasing options such as video chats and a dedicated website which will enable customers to choose from conventional face-to-face services all the way to full online orders from the comfort of their home.

Nissan Sakura recommended retail prices (including consumption tax)

Driveline Battery capacity Grade Price (yen) 2WD 20 kW S 2,333,100 X 2,399,100 G 2,940,300

Nissan Sakura specifications

Battery Lithium-ion Battery capacity 20 kWh Output 47 kW Torque 195 Nm Top speed 130 km/h Range (WLTC mode） Up to 180 km Charging time8 Standard charge: 8 hours (from battery warning light illuminated to fully charged） Quick charge: approximately 40 minutes (from battery warning light illuminated to 80% charged) Length 3,395 mm Width 1,475 mm Height 1,655 mm Wheelbase 2,495 mm Weight (depending on model and equipment) 1,070 kg – 1,080 kg Luggage capacity 107 liters Seating capacity 4