Nissan Arizon Concept (2023)

Nissan Arizon Concept

A Chinese team, using Nissan's EV expertise, created the Arizon concept to serve as a versatile partner for drivers in China. With its sleek exterior design and high-tech interior, the Arizon offers an exciting new EV experience. Built on the CMF EV platform, it boasts a low center of gravity and a spacious, open-air cabin with an auto-dimming glass roof.

The Arizon concept is designed to prioritize the driver's needs and includes a virtual personal assistant named Eporo. This AI system can converse with passengers and provide useful information such as the time and weather.

The Arizon's innovative interactive lighting system automatically adjusts to passengers' preferences and has various settings like leisure, relax, sleep, and surprise. This feature allows for seamless, personalized interactions with the vehicle.

Nissan has taken the Arizon concept beyond a mere mode of transportation, with a software-defined vehicle approach that enables new levels of connectivity and integration to blend digital and physical realities, creating a personalized solution for Chinese customers.