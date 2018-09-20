Nissan announces further details for the new 2019 Versa Note hatch, already on sale at Nissan dealers worldwide. The vehicle comes with sexy hatch design with added level of sophistication and utility features. Following the late 2018 model year update, the SUV offers RearVIew Monitor and 7.0-inch color audio system touchscreen display, along with new NissanConnect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone incorporation. Further goodies, part of the standard equipment include SiriusXM Satellite Radio for SV and SR models.

As we talk about trim levels, we should mention that there are a total of three equipment packages: S, SV and SR. The last one, Versa Note SR comes with numerous sporty exterior and interior features as fog lights, rear spoiler, body-colored side sills, suede-like seats and sporty leather steering wheel, along with 16-inch machine-finished aluminum alloy wheels and outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn signals.

What is notable for the new Versa Note is that it features new V-Motion grille with swept-back halogen headlights, resembling the styling highlights of Nissan Sentra, Altima and Maxima. This is a roomy vehicle that provides ample space for five passengers and cargo.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2019 Versa Note is geared with a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder power unit, mated to a next-ten Nissan Xtronic gearbox that offers not only excellent economy rates, but also provide neat sporty driving experience. This advanced Xtronic system also includes D-step Logic Control that simulates shifts that gives natural acceleration feeling without holding a high rpm constant. Neat!

Source: Nissan