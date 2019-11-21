Peterson Automotive Museum partners with Volkswagen in order to present a new exhibit that showcases the design and construction of the vehicles of the future. Open to the public on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, "Building Electric Future" explores the manufacturer's plan to become the foremost producer of electric vehicles through three all-electric ID. Series vehicles as the ID. 3 compact car, ID. R race car and ID. Vizzion autonomous car.

Located in the Production Gallery, "Building Electric Future" consists of five rooms that incorporate interactive features and showcases how VW's MEB modular electric vehicle platform is engineered and incorporated within the ID. Lineup of vehicles.

The opening reception welcomed media and VW enthusiasts to the Petersen for the global unveiling of the new ID. Space Vizzion, a wagon of tomorrow that blends aerodynamic features of a GT machine with the spaciousness of a SUV. The concept vehicle will be on display to the public at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 22 to December 1, 2019.

"Building Electric Future" is on display through September 2022.

Source: Peterson Automotive Museum