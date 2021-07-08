VW celebrates one more double victory at the New Car Awards event with the new ID.3 and Golf picking up prestigious recognitions and awards.

The jury at the event gave the "Best Small Company Car" to the ID.3 and paid tribute to the vehicle's advanced drivetrain system and overall futuristic design and concept.

Steve Fowler, Editorial Director at Auto Express, said: "The company car class is changing fast, and no firm has reacted faster to the upheaval than Volkswagen. Not that long ago diesel dominated this sector, but with Benefit-in-Kind bills now favoring the lowest-emissions vehicles, in particular, EVs, drivers, and fleet managers have been clamoring to make the switch to electric power – and few cars make more sense in the corporate car park than the ID.3."

At the same time, the new Golf picked up the "Best Lower Medium Car" title, fighting off aggressive competition and numerous award-worthy opponents.