Volkswagen ID.3 has won its second major accolade from British media, ahead of its official launch this summer, by being recognized as the "Best Family Car" at the 2020 GQ Car Award this week. The revolutionary electric hatch scooped the prize as the jury has named ID.3 as the "future of sustainable motoring".

In fact, the judging panel praised the ID.3's ease of use, contemporary aesthetics and numerous battery options, along with VW's wider strategy to liberalize the electric mobility segment with a wider range of forthcoming ID models. What particularly was mentioned was VW's partnership with Tesco and Pod Point, which is seeing the installation of about 2,400 free charges which will be compatible with electric vehicles of all brands. Sweet!

The accolade follows model's first big trophy from prominent media when I was named "Most Wanted" by carwow for neatly blending the highest level of interest on media's website for the entire 2019.

The new ID.3 remains one of the most prominent vehicles in the entire Volkswagen portfolio and there is a fine reason for that – the vehicle blends both contemporary approach towards technology and engineering solutions and that unmistakable VW spirit that is present in every single vehicle in brand's lineup.

Source: Volkswagen