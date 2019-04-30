PEUGEOT Boxer Electric will make its world debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show today, adding a zero-emission unit to the already appealing Boxer LCV range. This adds to PEUGEOT's electrification plan, which will see all models in the lineup with electric engines by 2023. The vehicle on display at the NEC is L1H1 435 panel van.

Also a first appearance will make the multi-award winning PEUGEOT Partner, which was voted International Van of the Year 2019, when launched last year. There will be two particular models on display: Partner BlueHDi 100 manual 950, which is by far the largest in the lineup, and the BlueHDi 100 Asphalt. The latest lineup is available in S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt specs.

The Professional model on display comes with an enlarged list of standard goodies. These include: air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, automatic electronic parking brake, one touch electric windows with heated and electrically folding door mirrors, Multi-Flex modular folding passenger bench seat, DAB radio and smartphone incorporation.

On the other hand, the Expert range offers the aid of BlueHDi 120 engine with stop and go function, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, Moduwork configurable passenger bench seat with load-through bulkhead. Of course, there are also these already sweet features as large touchscreen, DAB Radio, USB socket, Bluetooth and MirrorLink functions.

And last, but not least, the audience will witness the unveiling of 335 L3 H2 BlueHDi 130 Professional. What makes this trim appealing is the full steel bulkhead, cruise control, rear parking aid, DAB digital radio and the massive 1,525kg payload.

The PEUGEOT CV Show stand is located in Hall 5 at the NEC. It opens today and will run until Thursday, 2nd May.

Source: PEUGET