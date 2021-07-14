New PEUGEOT Partner and the e-Expert Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) have been recognized as winners at the 2021 Company Van Today Awards. The first PEUGEOT vehicle, the Partner, has been awarded the "Light Van" award, while its sibling, the e-Expert was honored with the "Green Award" recognition, alongside the 2021 "Van of the Year" award.

The event itself, 2021 Company Van Today recognizes the latest and greatest vehicles in the segment. The winners are chosen by a team of editorial experts with decades of experience in the light commercial vehicles sector. The winner is chosen after a wide range of criteria, including operating costs, payload capabilities, safety features, and new technologies.

As it comes to the e-Expert, it comes in three variants – Compact, Standard, and Long, and is available with either 50kWh or 75kWh batteries, providing a fully electric range of up to 205 miles. The maximum towing capacity is 1,000kg and the payload is 1,226kg, the lineup remains practical and flexible in many situations and retains its appealing character for both businesses and individuals.