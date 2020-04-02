All-new PEUGEOT 208 and new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV have received the 2020 Red Dot Award in the "Production Design" category. Both models have managed to impress the jury with their appealing and contemporary exterior designs and outstanding craftsmanship. In fact, this is the sixth time that PEUGEOT vehicles have taken first place in the product design category.

New PEUGEOT 208 boasts a sexy new exterior styling that has managed to impress the entire panel of experts with its elongated lines and aggressive expression. In terms of interior, the vehicle also features a futuristic digital 3D instrumental cluster, available as a standard from Allure trim upwards. This technology is formed part of the innovative PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit and a large capacitive color touchscreen – either a 7- or 10-inch wide.

The second vehicle, the PEUGEOT 2008 SUV impressed the jury with its sexy vertical LED daytime running lights, which give that saber-toothed and menacing expression. The shape of the new SUV features new triangular lines, ensuring that the design remains consistent and vibrant from the front all the way to the rear-end. As we mention it, the rear of the model boasts a gloss-black connecting strip flanked either side by a full LED 3D PEUGEOT signature "Claw Effect" lights. Some of the premium components include high-tech decorative stitching, 8-colour personalizable LED ambient lighting (available from the GT Line trim level) and premium materials such as Alcantara. Sweet!

Full electric versions of both models are already available alongside the efficient and agile petrol and diesel variants, offering customers a wide choice of combinations and personalization. Some of the model-exclusive features for both e-208 and e-2008 SUV are the body-colored chequered front grille with glossy black edge trim, a dichroic Lion that changes color from different angles and an "e" monogram.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai releases first images of the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid! Check 'em out!

As it comes to the event itself, the Red Dot Award has rewarded innovative design for the last 60 years in the "Product Design", "Communication Design" and "Design Concept" categories. Once a year, the production, communication projects, design concepts and prototypes submitted are evaluated by an international jury comprising of numerous experts from different specialist fields.

Source: PEUGEOT