Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional enjoyed a massive success at the Grimsthorpe Castle. There were thousands of mundane vehicles and motors on display that competed for recognition and awards.

The focal point at the event was the set of 50 carefully selected Unexceptional concours vehicles. All of them had to face comprehensive examinations by a team of experienced juries.

The first Festival of the Unexceptional was held back in 2014 as a celebration of the long-forgotten everyday cars from the 1960s through the 1980s. For this year's event, the audience had the chance to have a closer look at the Audi 100E Avant, Fiat Strada, Mazda 929 Estate, and an ultra-rare Lancia Trevi, as numerous, numerous other machines.

After the tests and examinations, this year's winners were announced:

Best in Show: Jon Coupland – 1989 Proton 1.5 GL Black Knight

Runner Up: Danny Wilson - 1991 Peugeot 106 XN

Feast of the Unexceptional/ Best Picnic: Matthew Long – 1986 Volvo 340 DL

Best dressed: Mark Pallatt – 1979 Ford Escort

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin celebrates the 70th anniversary of its debut in the Americas

Special mentions went to a1989 Nissan Bluebird, 1986 Volkswagen Polo C Formel E, 1971 Triumph Toledo and a 1977 Fiat 128. All of these cars impressed the jury and deserved their place in the 2021 Unexceptional Hall of Fame.