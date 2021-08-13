PEUGEOT reveals new equipment packs for the all-new and award-winning Expert lineup, as well as the new e-Expert. The aim is to give businesses and fleet customers the most transparent pricing plans and also ensure a rich and satisfactory equipment level for all trims.

With the latest model, the Expert can be specified in S Premium, Professional Premium and Asphalt Premium trim levels. The entry-trim, the S Premium is exclusively sold in Standard length, while the other two, the Professional Premium and Asphalt Premium can be specified in Standard or Long lengths.

Also, in order to respond to the rising customer demand, a new smooth-shifting BlueHDi 145 EAT8 automatic gearbox has been included as a part of the optional equipment for Professional Premium models.

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said: With the latest range updates, we've made the Expert and the popular full-electric e-Expert even more appealing and accessible to fleets and businesses. The introduction of a new automatic engine on the Expert reflects our aim to always listen and respond to evolving customer expectations.

Furthermore, all Expert and e-Expert models are now geared with PEUGEOT Connect SOS & Assistance and a free six-month subscription to FREE2MOVE Connect Fleet Telematics with Fleet Management, Eco Driving & Geolocation packs.

Professional Premium models come with a 7-inch Capacitive color touch screen, DAB radio, Bluetooth, handsfree, and smartphone integration.

Asphalt Premium adds PEUGEOT's Park Assist 180 with front and rear parking sensors with blind-spot monitoring and Visio Park 180 rear parking camera, PEUGEOT Connected 3D Navigation including a three-year subscription with live traffic updates and 17-inch Alloy Wheels.