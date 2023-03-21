Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023)

Polestar 2 BST edition 230

Polestar has launched another limited-edition variant of Polestar 2 in its Polestar Engineered range – the BST edition 230. The new model builds on the outstanding chassis improvements made for the original BST edition to enhance its performance design features.

“With the BST edition 230, we can experiment with colours, graphics and materials in more creative and faster ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 has exclusive design elements such as green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The car can also be painted in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe for either colour option.

The car also has all the chassis enhancements that were first introduced on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270, such as the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially designed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres that were specially made for BST edition cars.

Only 230 cars will be made for Europe and North America. They can be ordered online from Polestar.com starting from 21 March 2023. The cars are expected to be delivered from the third quarter of 2023.

