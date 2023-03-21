Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023)
Polestar has launched another limited-edition variant of Polestar 2 in its Polestar Engineered range – the BST edition 230. The new model builds on the outstanding chassis improvements made for the original BST edition to enhance its performance design features.
“With the BST edition 230, we can experiment with colours, graphics and materials in more creative and faster ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.
The 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 has exclusive design elements such as green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The car can also be painted in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe for either colour option.
The car also has all the chassis enhancements that were first introduced on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270, such as the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially designed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres that were specially made for BST edition cars.
Only 230 cars will be made for Europe and North America. They can be ordered online from Polestar.com starting from 21 March 2023. The cars are expected to be delivered from the third quarter of 2023.
|Powertrain
|Long range Dual motor
|Plus Pack
|Included
|Pilot Pack
|Included
|Performance Pack
|Included
|Power
|350 kW (476 hp)
|Torque
|680 Nm (502 lb-ft)
|0-100 km/h
|4.4 seconds
|Top speed
|205 km/h
|Brakes
|Brembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled & ventilated discs (front)Standard single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear)
|BST edition 230 upgrades
|MicroSuede upholstery and steering wheel inserts
|21-inch forged wheels, staggered
|Bespoke Öhlins dampers2-way adjustable DFV front, adjustable DFV rear
|Bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tyres 245/35 R21
|Lowered ride height (-25 mm)
|Front strut bar
|Painted sills, cladding
|Mirrors in high gloss black
|Space or Nebula paintwork
|Matte black stripe (optional)