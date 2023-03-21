Polestar /
2023 2 BST edition 230

Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023)

Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 1 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 2 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 3 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 4 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 5 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 6 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 7 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 8 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 9 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 10 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 11 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 12 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 13 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 14 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 15 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 16 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 17 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 18 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 19 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 20 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 21 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 22 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 23 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 24 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 25 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 26 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 27 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 28 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 29 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 30 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 31 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 32 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 33 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 34 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 35 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 36 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 37 of 38
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023) - picture 38 of 38

Polestar 2 BST edition 230

Polestar has launched another limited-edition variant of Polestar 2 in its Polestar Engineered range – the BST edition 230. The new model builds on the outstanding chassis improvements made for the original BST edition to enhance its performance design features.

“With the BST edition 230, we can experiment with colours, graphics and materials in more creative and faster ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 has exclusive design elements such as green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The car can also be painted in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe for either colour option.

The car also has all the chassis enhancements that were first introduced on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270, such as the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially designed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres that were specially made for BST edition cars.

Only 230 cars will be made for Europe and North America. They can be ordered online from Polestar.com starting from 21 March 2023. The cars are expected to be delivered from the third quarter of 2023.

Polestar 2 BST edition 230 (2023)

2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230

Polestar 2 BST edition 230
Powertrain Long range Dual motor
Plus Pack Included
Pilot Pack Included
Performance Pack Included
Power 350 kW (476 hp)
Torque 680 Nm (502 lb-ft)
0-100 km/h 4.4 seconds
Top speed 205 km/h
Brakes Brembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled & ventilated discs (front)Standard single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear)
BST edition 230 upgrades MicroSuede upholstery and steering wheel inserts
  21-inch forged wheels, staggered
Bespoke Öhlins dampers2-way adjustable DFV front, adjustable DFV rear
Bespoke Pirelli P-Zero tyres 245/35 R21
Lowered ride height (-25 mm)
Front strut bar
Painted sills, cladding
Mirrors in high gloss black
Space or Nebula paintwork
Matte black stripe (optional)