Acura team retains its strong positions at the Browwwoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, with two podium finishes in the Exhibition Class. Competing on a short course due to adverse weather, all four Acura vehicles reached the finish line with exceptionally good times.

Making its race debut, the Acura TLX Type S, driven by Jordan Guitar, finished third in the Exhibition class, while Justin Lumbard finished second with his TLX Type S. Nick Robinson finished 2nd in the race, while his brother, James, finished at the 4th place.

There was also a third TLX Type S vehicle that served as an official Pikes Peak pace vehicle, leading racers towards the 14,115m summit. Driven by the TV star Ant Anstead, the TLX Type S pace car vowed crowds with its advanced turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, striking Tiger Eye paint job, and custom graphics.

Furthermore, Acura engineers volunteered their time to compete at the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb event, using the opportunity to test the new Acura performance technologies.

Acura Motorsport programs have been a vital part of the Acura brand since its launch back in 1986. The legacy of the brand includes 1991, 1992, and 1993 IMSA Camel Lights manufacturer/driver championships, and the 2009 American LeMans manufacturer, driver, and team championships in both the LMP1 and LMP2 classes.