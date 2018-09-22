New 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 12 comes with numerous advanced technological features and premium building quality and a super sexy design pack. Following brand's tradition to offer the best of the best in terms of heavy-duty trucks, the latest model does not disappoint. Let's check out more!

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 Special Edition is geared with technologies, never before installed on a Ram vehicle. Let's start with the new Uconnect 4C with 12-inch screen and navigation system. This is a fourth-generation and comes with enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharp graphics and smartphone integration. Furthermore, driver and passengers will be happy to know that there's new advanced infotainment system and on-demand content with personalized listening experience.

Furthermore, Rebel 12 features leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats and exclusive metal speaker grilles, covered in the exclusive Radar Red finish. There's also new audio system – Harman Kardon with 19 premium speakers and 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer and active noise cancellation. Neat!

And as any other Ram family member, Rebel 12 is geared with all these mechanical gadgets that would aid the beast to tackle down any road and off-road challenge – there are factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Blistein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and tons of off-road features. Enjoy!

Source: Ram Trucks