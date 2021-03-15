In order to honour its 120th anniversary in racing, SKODA Motorsport, the Czech manufacturer presents an exclusive Fabia Rally2 evo Edition 120. The lineup is consistent with merely 12 units and comes with advanced technical features, tons of additional equipment and a special livery and exclusive accessories.

The standard equipment includes storage bags or nets for personal items, tools, spare parts and more. Also, the limited edition comes with exclusive interior electronics and a unique production number.

New Fabia Edition 120 also includes a new engine with an improved combustion chamber, optimized exhaust manifold, new valve timing and a new setup of the electronic mapping. All these modifications contribute to excellent performance rates and road behaviour. The engine generates 214kW and the newly calibrated dampers ensure even better traction and car stability.

Also, the new Fabia Rally2 comes with a stronger rear axle subframe which minimizes the risk of damage on rough terrain and also incorporates a special cooling system for the rear brakes. Exclusive for the lineup are also a special lubrication system and a newly designed intake strainer and an optimized geometry of the baffle plates in the oil sump. This improves turbocharger oil feeding and its reliability.

Buyers will also have the chance to personalize the vehicle with a longer gear set, which makes the gearbox more suitable for rallies and increases the top speed to 202km/h. Also, the SKODA team offers a third set of differential ramps that can be used on gravel and tarmac stages.