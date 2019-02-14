There's an exclusive body kit for Golf 3 by JMS team. Remaining one of the most popular machines for upgrade and tuning, the 3rd series of the notorious VW lineup still has a lot to demonstrate.

For this particular project, JMS designers includes a front bumper that is both massive and cleaner in design and features three large air vents, a rocker panel set and a rear bumper. This rear bumper doesn't have any pre-fabricated cutouts for the exhaust pipes and it can be individually adapted for every exhaust system. Additional goodies include a lightweight hood and an eye-catching orange body finish.

Furthermore, this exclusive upgrade comes with Hella clear glass headlights and lowered body height due to the addition of KW Variant 1 coilover suspension system. Unfortunately, the mounted three-part 8x17-inch Zender rims are no longer unavailable.

However, as an optional equipment, JMS studio offers sporty exhaust systems and manifolds.

The high-quality JMS products can be purchased at car dealerships, well-stocked specialist retailers and of course, directly from JMS Fahrzeugteile.

It is always a good idea to witness how a contemporary tuning studio finds ways to refresh a popular old model (should we dare to say an old school one?!) and showcase that there's still energy and potential to Volkswagen's most popular lineup.

Source: JMS