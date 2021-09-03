SKODA AUTO team has embarked on a quite special journey back in 1996. Back then, the Mladá Boleslav, one of the most advanced car plants in Europe went into operation and began producing the brand's most important model – Octavia. Since then, about 7 million vehicles have been delivered to their new owners.

The model has played a major role in the brand's successful development over the following years. Octavia has won not one or two awards since then and throughout the decades has proven itself as a worthy SKODA representative for a total of 7 generations.

As it comes to the model lineup itself, the history of the Octavia began in 1992, a year after SKODA AUTO had joined the VW group when the compact class was gradually developed and has established itself in the world of the automobile industry.

One of the most notable features of the model was the high level of active and passive safety, including the front and side airbags.

Some years later, in 1996, customers had already the chance to choose an Octavia with either one of the two four-cylinder petrol engines and a turbo-diesel unit, the neat 1.9 TDI. Then the Octavia Estate made its debut in 1998, and an even more refined version was added in 1999.

These glorious days were followed by more successful models, and recently the lineup has been geared with a DSG dual-clutch gearbox and tons of futuristic gadgets.

The current lineup includes a saloon and estate body version with a front-wheel drive or an AWD system. Also, efficient petrol and diesel engines are now joined hybrid and hybrid options for even more flexibility and personalization.

The ŠKODA Octavia continues to enjoy global demand as an established name in its segment. This is also confirmed by numerous awards from renowned trade magazines.