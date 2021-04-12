SKODA enhances the Octavia lineup with the introduction of a new SportLine model. Specially created to deliver enhanced performance rates and dynamic looks, the vehicles in the lineup come with black exterior details, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and sporty seats with integrated headrests. Available in hatch and estate versions, the new family member can be ordered with the optional DCC Dynamic Chassis Control with a wide list of driver assistance systems.

The exterior is defined by a distinctive front spoiler, with this well-known SKODA grille design, new rear diffuser, and SKODA lettering on the tailgate. There's also a black rear spoiler and Octavia SportLine 18-inch Vega exclusive wheels.

In terms of the drivetrain system, SportLine is available with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as some plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid options. Depending on the engine setup, the vehicles can generate between 115hp and 150hp and can be specified with a manual gearbox, or the optional 7-speed DSG.

Inside, the SportLine models offer a fabric finish around the instrument panel and Piano Black decorative strips. The sporty seats feature an integrated headrest and are fitted with breathable ThermoFlux upholstery.

Source: SKODA