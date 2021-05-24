Toyota's dynamic 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium was given two awards at the Texas Auto Writers Association's 2021 Auto Roundup. The vehicle managed to impress the jury with its 384hp and 368lb-ft of torque, and won the highest mark for performance capabilities, hence taking home the Performance Vehicle of Texas award.

Furthermore, the Supra received praise for its advanced 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine and the extended list of safety features. The vehicle also comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and an agile engine that can ensure a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds.

Additional features include 19-inch forged aluminum 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot super sport tires, 14-way heated power-adjustable black leather-trimmed sport seats, new safety and technology package with enhanced touchpad control, a 12 speaker JBL audio system, and Driver's Assist Safety Package featuring dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

This year's Texas Auto Roundup event witnessed how vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were put to the test on this professional track and evaluated on the interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal. TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades.

Source: Toyota