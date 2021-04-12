INFINITI proudly showcases the new 2022 QX55 crossover, marking the arrival of a new vibrant era for the automaker. Specially created to deliver outstanding performance and driving comfort, the vehicle comes with striking exterior design and tons of next-gen features.

We're looking forward to a new era for the brand, with an equal emphasis on excitement and total customer satisfaction," said INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar. "That begins with the daring new QX55 soon, the breathtaking QX60 after, and plenty more to come.

The all-new will be available from April and will be the first INFINITI model to feature the new VC-Turbo engine that alters compression ratio in such a way that delivers better fuel economy without sacrificing performance agility. There will be three trim levels – LUXE, ESSENTIAL and SENSORY and tons of personalization options.

Additional equipment goodies include 20-inch wheels, Intelligent All-Wheel Driver, Smartphone compatibility, and more.

The early reactions to the INFINITI QX55 have been incredibly positive," said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. "We exceeded our goals for reservations in just a few weeks, which means to me that the bold QX55 is already turning heads.

Source: INFINITI