SKODA officially reveal the new generation of the Fabia lineup. The vehicle is based on Volkswagen's modular MQB-A0 and is by far the most spacious in the segment, boasting further improved comfort features and many advanced safety and assistance systems.

Exterior design

The vehicle is larger and more elegant than all of its predecessors. New Fabia features athletic proportions, sculptural lines, and an overall aggressive stance. Compared to the previous models in the lineup, the weight is the same, but the vehicle is longer, higher and wider.

Also, along with the elegant lines and neat curves, engineers have also included a choice of two new body finishes: Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey. Furthermore, the new SKODA Fabia comes with 14- or 15-inch steel wheels, as well as nine different alloy sets, ranging from 15 to 18 inches.

Interior design

The cabin manages to strike the perfect balance between ergonomics and sportiness. Visually, it is characterized by the free-standing infotainment display and the large 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Some of the comfort features include a heated windscreen and heated steering wheel, and many more.

For example, some of the cool characteristics are the grey contrast stitching, decorative trims and new LED ambient lighting. The central console and front door handles can also be lit up. Also, the revised design of the steering wheel provides the finishing touches to Fabia's elegant interior.

Drivetrain system

What makes the 4th generation Fabia special is that there are far more choices and combinations for the drivetrain system, compared to previous generations. SKODA offers five VW EVO engines - 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS), all Euro 6d compliant. Also, all models can be paired to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic 7-speed DSG.

The choice of engines consists of two multi-point injection petrol engines with front-wheel drive. These are 1.0 MPI three-cylinder engines that have a displacement of one liter and generate 48 kW (65 PS) and 59 kW (80 PS) respectively. What is also special about these, is that they feature plasma-coated cylinder blocks that replace the cast-iron cylinder liners, which reduces internal friction in the three cylinders. This contributes to lower fuel consumption and better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber.

The top-of-the-range is a 1.5 TSI four-cylinder, with a power output of 110kW (150hp). It features active cylinder technology and reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions to exceptional levels.

Source: SKODA