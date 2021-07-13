Today, the fourth-generation Fabia rolled off the line at SKODA's main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The facility was specially modified so that the latest generation of the popular small car could be built there. New Fabia is based on Volkswagen's MQB-A0 platform and enables the vehicle to be super spacious and packed with an additional number of features, systems, and goodies.

New Fabia is 4,108mm long and 1,780mm wide, which makes it one of the largest Fabias ever produced. The boot space, which was already the largest in the segment, has also received additional 50 liters to the total of 380 liters. Neat!

The design and new proportions of the new Fabia make the vehicle extremely appealing. For the first time ever, the model in the lineup comes with the MQB-A0 platform, comes with other notable features – an exclusive AWD system with a manual gearbox or an automatic 7-speed DSG system. There's also a choice between five petrol engines produced by Volkswagen's current EVO generation. All these units blend low emissions and enhanced driving dynamics. What is also notable about this lineup is the drag coefficient (cd) of 0.28, which sets a record in the small car segment. Fabia's latest edition also comes with tons of utility systems that were previously available exclusively for the higher-end SKODA machines.

