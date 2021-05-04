SKODA Auto reveals more details for the new Fabia lineup and gives first images of the interior of the fourth model generation. Based on VW's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0, the cabin will offer more space, comfort and can be geared with more equipment without sacrificing interior space.

The new Fabia will also be longer and wider than its predecessors and features an asymmetrically designed panel with a central and free-standing display, colored horizontal decorative trim that accentuates the width, and a character line beneath the display that mimics the SKODA grille design. Furthermore, the large round air outlets on the right and left create new accents, just like the colored elements in the central console and the door handles along with the newly designed chrome door openers.

The design sketch also shows the customizable Virtual Cockpit, which remains a key feature of the large SKODA models and now is making its debut as an optional feature for the new Fabia. Also, the large, free-standing display dominates the aesthetic of the new ŠKODA Fabia's interior. The touch screen enables the modern infotainment systems as well as many other vehicle functions to be controlled with ease.

The world premiere of the fourth Fabia generation is set for the beginning of May.

Source: SKODA