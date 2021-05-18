Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a part of Autotreader's 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates for 2021. The jury awarded the Crosstrek for its efficiency, practicality, and off-road capabilities.

The Autotrader 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates recognizes vehicles with a practical value, fuel efficiency, safety and reliability.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the new Subaru Crosstrek also offers enhanced cargo capabilities, and is geared with brand's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and has earned a 5-star vehicle safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Alongside with its ambitions to push the boundaries of conventional automobile manufacturing further, Subaru of America also takes care for people – the brand has donated more than $200 million to causes with families in mind and employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours.

Graduating college and moving to the next chapter is one of the most exciting times in a young adult's life. The Subaru Crosstrek, which is not only safe, reliable and economical, is also fun to drive and can carry friends and gear on off-road adventures,said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc, We are proud to be an Autotrader Best Car for Recent College Graduates, and even more proud to carry the next generation through life's journeys.

Source: Subaru of America, Inc.