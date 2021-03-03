Subaru of America, Inc. announced that has won four categories in the prestigious Kelley Blue Book's 2021 Best Resale Value. These were won by 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and Outback. In fact, the Outback SUV has secured its sixth segment win. This is also the seventh for the Impreza for its 19-year history.

Here's the list of awards:

2021 Subaru Impreza Best Resale Value: Compact Car

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Best Resale Value: Subcompact SUV

2021 Subaru Forester Best Resale Value: Compact SUV

2021 Subaru Outback Best Resale Value: Midsize SUV – 2-row

The award itself, Best Resale Value Award, recognizes 2021 model vehicles for their retained value over the period of 5 years. Usually, depreciation is the primary expense for every owner, this event is organized to help consumers and enthusiasts to make a more informed choice when choosing a second-hand vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Volvo announces details for the brand's first-ever electric-only model

Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards has held its 19th show this year and is based on the Kelley Blue Book Official Residual Value Guide. This is an organization established by experienced automobile experts and analysts who evaluate statistical models built upon millions of transactions. The vehicles that earn the highest five-year residue values are expressed as a percentage of their original retail price are chosen as the winners. The low volume machines are excluded from the consideration list, except electric, luxury and sports cars.