Subaru of America, Inc. announces details for the 2019 Crosstrek lineup. As you might know, this is the second generation in the lineup and has already earned numerous awards and prizes, along with recognition for the advanced EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the Subaru Starlink In-Vehicle Technology.

What makes this vehicle notable is the fact that it combines sexy design with advanced drivetrain system. For example, the hihgly capable chassis. The large 17-inch alloy wheels, cozy and functional interior do make the difference. Furthermore, every Crosstrek is geared with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and an agile 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed manual or Lineartronic CVT transmission and altogether produce a total of 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of utility features, Crosstrek comes with array of standard goodies as 6.5-inch STARLINK Multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows with auto up/down function. 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, power door locks and side mirrors and many more.

Offered in different combinations and trim levels, Crosstrek surely could offer anything to anyone – with four trim levels and numerous optional additions, this vehicle surely can satisfy the demands of even the most picky buyers and enthusiasts.

Source: Subaru