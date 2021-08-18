The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, Kona, Ioniq Hybrid, and Elantra Hybrid have all earned spots in the US News & World Report's 2021 "Best New Cars for Teens". The brand managed to stand out from the crowd with its advanced safety features, Bluelink connectivity, and all the driver assistance technologies.

The awards were given as follows:

Best Car for Teens $20K to $25K – 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $20K to $25K – 2021 Hyundai Kona

Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K – 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $35K to $40K – 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid

All vehicles in the prestigious list are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist.

At Hyundai, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great vehicles and these Hyundai models do just that with advanced safety technologies as well as Bluelink, which features technologies that allow parents to monitor their new drivers, says Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America, Hyundai Motor America, We are happy to have secured so many spots on this list by the reputable U.S. News & World Report by delivering the best combination of reliability, crash protection, and accident avoidance features.

SEE ALSO: SEAT will debut new Ibiza and Arona at the British Motor Show

To be a part of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its category.