The Vauxhall Astra has been the British car manufacturer's much-loved family car since its launch in 1979. Today, the model continues to offer dependability, however the latest version delivers a masterclass in slick style. Be sure to book a test drive to see which trim level is for you. Dealers such as Peter Vardy can help you to make your selection.

Achieving 2016 European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor show, this model's innovative design and contemporary features impressed the judges and proved that this is a car that evolves over the years.

While the car achieved high praise two years ago, the car has undergone even more changes for its 68-plate incarnation. This hatchback seamlessly blends sleek design and a high spec to create a car that presents drivers with the ultimate combination of practicality and refined, modern tech.

A Range of Trims

The all-new Astra has undergone a transformation, offering a fresh design that incorporates the signature Vauxhall wing LED lights and alloy wheels that balance the sleek and lean boy above.

There are seven trim levels to choose from, allowing you to assess which spec suits your lifestyle. Start with the entry level Design, which offers an impressive kit including 16" alloys, cruise control and a 7" Intellilink infotainment system where drivers can control the DAB radio, Bluetooth and smartphone functionality.

The Tech Line has a slightly more corporate feel and adds a Navi 900 Intellilink system with 8" screen and in-built sat nav. For a mid-level trim, Energy has an impressive offering. Ike the Tech Line, this builds on the Design's spec with 17", 10-spoke alloys and heated front seats and steering wheel.

At the top of the range is the Elite. This spec is packed with kit, from 17" alloys and auto lights and wipers to a cool and comfortable leather seat trim with front sports seats. Climate control, heated seats and lumbar support all round off this indulgent spec that ensures the driver is comfortable through the drive.

A Turbocharged Driving Experience

Far from a typical family car, the 68-plate Astra has an impressive roster of turbocharged engines. Apart from the entry level 100hp 1.4-litre petrol engine, everything else has the powerful capabilities. Among the line-up, there's the three-cylinder, 1.0-litre petrol and a choice of three versions of the 1.6-litre Whisper CDTi diesel.

The Well-Equipped Family Car

While the Astra may have built its reputation on being a reliable, go-to family model, this 68-plate is what we've come to know this model for and so much more. With contemporary connectivity, powerful engines that suit long distances as well as the school run, and a spacious interior across all seven specs, there's more to this car than meets the eye.