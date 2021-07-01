The all-new Astra is about to complete its test programme at the frozen arctic in the Swedish Lapland, and ready to undergone the next stage of laboratory experiments.

With this new model, Vauxhall demonstrates how precise engineering should be done and how an elegant design can go hand in hand with advanced drivetrain system.

The winter tests

Over the cold months, Vauxhall engineers have made comprehensive tests in Lapland with temperatures often remaining below -30 degrees.

Such harsh conditions have helped engineers make the best possible extreme tests and fine-tune the vehicle in such a way that comfort and stability are always ensured.

During the stay in Lapland, Vauxhall specialists were joined by their colleagues from "HVAC" (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). One of HVAC's goals was to make sure that the passenger compartment warms up quickly and remains such during long periods of time. The team was paying close attention to Astra's engine heat rejection, coolant flow, heater core performance and blower airflow.

The Dudenhofen tests

After the evaluations in Sweden came to an end, the team moved to Dudenhofen, Germany where engineers were able to test out Astra's "ADAS" (Automated Driver Assistance Systems). The Dudenhofen test centre provided the opportunity for fine calibration of all systems –Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Assist.

Stick with us for further information.