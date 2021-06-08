Vauxhall reveals the first glimpse of the new Astra – the first generation of fully electrified Vauxhall vehicles. The images showcase a dedication to details and high attention to all components of the vehicle.

What impressed us is the set of elegant lines and neat curves, all along with the ultra-slim LED headlamps design that will again revolutionize the compact market segment. Also, at the rear, we see a new design characterized by tight lines and just perfect proportions.

In terms of interior, the new Astra showcases a neat and elegant design with a new Pure Panel digital cockpit and fully glazed surfaces. The physical controls are reduced to the core functions in the form of elegant keys and all the textures, materials and small details contribute to this cozy and elegant ambiance.

Designed by the team of the British Design Vice-President Mark Adams, the new generation of Astra vehicles will be available as a dynamic five-door hatchback and versatile Sports Tourer estate. This approach will allow the Vauxhall team to offer enhanced flexibility to customers and grant them an extended list of customizable options.

More information for the new Vauxhall Astra will be available in the upcoming months.