Following the world premiere of the next-generation Astra hatchback in September, Vauxhall has today unveiled the estate model, the All-new Astra Sports Tourer. The newcomer will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain right from launch, making it the British carmaker's first electrified estate.

First bold and pure estate: All-new Astra Sports Tourer with Vauxhall Vizor and Pure Panel

Together with its five-door hatchback sibling, the stylish Astra Sports Tourer is a true design statement and Vauxhall's first estate to carry the brand's new bold and pure design philosophy. The Vauxhall Vizor front end features a single, clean panel that houses the new Griffin logo and various driver and safety aids, helping the Astra Sports Tourer achieve a clean and sharp front end. The Vizor front end also houses the LED head lights and front camera.

At the rear, the Vauxhall Griffin sits at the centre of the tailgate, with the rear end featuring the same vertically aligned, high-mounted brake lights as the Astra hatchback – further strengthening the Astra family ties.

The design revolution continues inside. The fully digital Pure Panel human-machine-interface (HMI) offers customers a pure, intuitive experience and features a 10-inch driver instrument cluster and a 10-inch digital touchscreen. Important settings such as climate control can still be selected directly via physical switches below the console for ease of access. The Astra Sports Tourer provides drivers and passengers with the latest in smartphone connectivity, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto as standard across all models.

Measuring 4,642mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,480mm tall, and with a loading height of 600mm, the practical Astra Sports Tourer further strengthens Vauxhall's leading reputation in the estate sector and is another showcase of Vauxhall's known talent for efficient packaging. The overall length is 60mm shorter compared to the previous generation Astra Tourer, thanks to the short front overhang, and features a 57mm longer wheelbase compared to the All-new Astra hatchback, at 2,732mm.

Practical and versatile: "Intelli-Space" moveable floor

The boot of the Astra Sports Tourer provides up to 608 litres of useful storage space with the rear seats upright, and up to 1,634 litres when folded. In addition, when the 40:20:40-split rear seats are folded, the floor is completely flat – making it easier to load long and bulky items. Even with its underfloor lithium-ion battery, the plug-in hybrid variant offers cargo volumes of 548 litres and 1,574 litres respectively.

Petrol and diesel variants of the Astra Sports Tourer can be specified with the optional "Intelli-Space" feature. This moveable load floor can be easily adjusted with one hand to high and low positions and tilted at a 45-degree angle. In addition, for even more convenience, the retractable boot storage cover can be stowed when the moveable floor is in both the upper as well as the lower position – in contrast to competitors that only allow stowage of the cover when the floor is in the upper position.

The Astra Sports Tourer with "Intelli-Space" can also make life easier in the event of a flat tyre. The kits for tyre repair and first aid are stored in clever underfloor compartments that can be accessed from the boot or rear passenger seating area. This means that the kits can be reached without needing to fully unpack the boot.

Outstanding seating comfort

The Astra Tourer also provides unrivalled comfort for drivers, typical of Vauxhall. Developed in-house, the front seats of the Astra Sports Tourer are certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. The ultra-ergonomic seats are the best the compact class has to offer, and are exceedingly comfortable, especially on long journeys.

Powertrains

The Astra Sports Tourer will be available with plug-in hybrid technology that produces up to a combined 225PS. In addition to plug-in hybrid versions, the Astra Sports Tourer will be available with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines. Power ranges from 110PS to 130PS across the petrol and diesel variants. A six-speed gearbox is standard on the petrol and diesel power units, while plug-in hybrid variants come standard with Vauxhall's smooth eight-speed automatic.

Vauxhall will open the order books for the All-new Astra Sports Tourer early next year. The first customers will take delivery of their cars in early summer 2022. Further details including UK pricing and specification will be announced at the on sale date.