In June 2022, BMW will produce the very last V12 engine ever to be fitted to a BMW series production road vehicle. To mark the occasion, BMW will offer The Final V12; a limited series of 12 vehicles for customers in the US. Based on the BMW M760i xDrive, these will be 12 of the last V12 BMW vehicles crafted for the US market and will be distinguished by unique badging, wheels, and a choice from the vast collection of exterior colors and upholstery offered by BMW Individual.

BMW introduced their first roadgoing V12 in 1987. The naturally-aspirated, five-liter M70 V12 engine featured single overhead camshafts, two valves per cylinder, and an innovative drive-by-wire electronic throttle. The effortless thrust produced by the 295 hp V12 was key to the original BMW 750iL becoming the standard by which all other luxury sedans of the time were measured.

Today, the V12 engine in The Final V12 displaces 6.6 liters and features BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. Two mono-scroll turbochargers combine with infinitely variable valve control (Double VANOS and Valvetronic) and high-precision direct injection to produce 601 bhp between 5,500-6,500 rpm. This engine together with an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission moves The Final V12 from 0-60 mph in a shattering 3.6 seconds.

Externally, The Final V12 will be discernable from other 7 Series models by a simple, bold "V12" icon at the rear. Special 20-inch Style 760M double-spoke light alloy wheels are uniquely painted the customer's choice of either Window Grey or Jet Black, then burnished to reveal a dark silver surface highlight. The wheels surround formidable M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or black calipers.

Moving inside, threshold plates at each door sill are inscribed with "THE FINAL V12" as is a plate on the cover atop the almighty 12-cylinder engine. BMW Individual Piano Black Finish trim surrounds the interior and features a console-mounted plaque commemorating the vehicle as "1 OF 12".

The Final V12 will be offered only in a fully-equipped configuration, including BMW's Driving Assistance Professional Package, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System. To make their vehicle a uniquely personal statement, customers may select from over eighty exterior colors and several tones of opulent Full Merino leather from BMW Individual.

Soon after the customer has taken delivery, they will receive a custom-built desk trophy to commemorate their specific vehicle, recognizing the special order paint, leather, and vehicle identification number as one of The Final V12 vehicles.

With The Final V12, BMW has a unique opportunity to recognize and appreciate a group of enthusiasts who over the years have shown their enduring passion for the ultimate luxury sports sedan. In the coming days, clients with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership will be approached through their preferred BMW centers with an invitation to purchase the vehicle. Production will commence in June 2022, with deliveries expected in July.

Equipment and Specifications

The Final V12 includes the following exclusive content:

20-inch M Double-Spoke wheels, Style 760M in Window Grey or Jet Black with burnished accent on performance run-flat tires

Center console-mounted plaque "THE FINAL V12" and "1 OF 12"

Threshold plates "THE FINAL V12"

Engine cover plaque "THE FINAL V12"

"V12" badge replacing "M760i" badge on decklid

Commemorative gift customized specifically for the customer's vehicle

The Final V12 also includes the following notable equipment: