McLaren P1 definitely was a game-changer. With its spectacular dynamics and adjustable front and rear wings, the vehicle features the massive 600kg of downforce at 160mph and is still one of the most agile vehicles ever produced.

A particular model in the lineup, the first one registered from the lineup of 375 units will be on display at a special exhibition at Silverstone Auctions. It will be accompanied by a historical letter from Frank Stephenson, the McLaren P1 designer, to this P1's first owner and states that "It was with great pleasure that I was there with our team to witness you driving our very first baby out into the big wide world".

This particular unit has had only two owners, who are from the same family and is finished in Volcano Yellow and features black leather upholstery. It has covered only 3,666 miles from new. The special car has been exclusively looked after McLaren's main dealers, and the most recent service was carried out by McLaren Birmingham in 2020 for a battery replacement.

SEE ALSO: Zenvo reveals new TSR-S hypercar

Estimated at £885,000 – 985,000, it will be offered on Saturday 22nd May at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire. This will be the first Silverstone Auctions sale where bidders can attend in person for over a year, alternatively, bidding will still be available online, by phone, or via commission too.

To view the car in person, contact Silverstone Auctions on 01926 691141 where you can make an appointment from 12th – 21st May at Stoneleigh Park.

Source: Silverstone Auctions