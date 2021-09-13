The 1934 Avions Voisin Type C27 Aerosport Coupe owned by Peter and Merle Mullin won the prestigious "Best of Show" award at the Court Concours of Elegance.

The show brings together some of the rarest vehicles in the world and this year's event celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday with a display of 95 iconic British automobiles, from the 1926 Bentley 4 1/2 Litre to the 2021 Lotus Evija.

The "Best in Show" award is the highest honor at the Concours of Elegance and is given personally by by Prince Michael of Kent to Merle Mullin of the Mullin Automotive Museum. We are honored to receive such an esteemed award as Best of Show, said Mullin Automotive Museum founder Peter Mullin, The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace is a world-renowned automotive display and to have one of our cars recognized there is an immense privilege.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the 1934 Avions Voisin Type C27 Aerosport Coupe is the second of just two such cars designed by Gabriel Voisin in collaboration with architect André Noel-Noel Telmont. It was first featured at the 1935 Geneva Show and Madrid Auto Shows and owned by Telmont. After WWII, the car changed owners between a number of notable collectors including Jean Kisling, son of painter Moise Kisling, and Renault Sport founder Jacques Terramorsi before disappearing in the 1950s.

The Aerosport was rediscovered later on by Philipp Moch who, in 2004, commissioned a two-year restoration using just three photographs of the car. It was sold to Peter Mullin in 2010 and has remained in the Mullin Automotive Museum collection since.