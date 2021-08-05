This year the Goodwood Festival of Speed will mark the 70th anniversary of the event's first edition, which took place back in 1951. Back then the show saw millions of visitors and over time the festival became a "beacon for change" that helped reshape the arts, crafts, designs for a generation.

To celebrate the occasion, Goodwood will be recreating the atmosphere at Gate 2 of the Motor Circuit. This means that there will be nods to the vibrant colors of the 50s, geometric patterns on the buildings, while the famous Hans Tisdall Cockerel mural will also be present.

Goodwood will also revive the Festival of Britain Trophy which first made an appearance at the Whitsun meeting at Goodwood Motor Circuit back in 1951, and inspired the events that were taking place all around the globe. In 2021, the event will become a host of some of the finest Grand Prix and Voiturette vehicles from the 1930s and 40s, recapturing the atmosphere of these eras.

2021 also marks the 70th year since Wally Parks founded the National Hot Rod Association in America and Goodwood team will host one of the largest ever gatherings of the machines with the aim being to showcase one vehicle for every year of NHRA's age.

Furthermore, 16 famous Rolling Bones cars are confirmed to attend. The Rolling Bones Hot Rod Shop in Greenfield Centre, New York is a renowned hub of automotive craftsmanship run by Ken Schmidt and Keith Cornell for over 20 years.