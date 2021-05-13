Tiguan has received an upgrade back in 2020 and now the lineup receives one more update – the long-wheelbase version comes with new utility systems, premium features, and new customization options.

The vehicle offers a sharper look and its whooping volumes remain unchanged: it offers a luggage compartment volume of 760 to 1,920 liters, with the seven-seater offering 700 to 1,755 liters. The optional seats in the third row can be folded like the rear bench seat and backrest in the second row. Also, they can be dropped to fit flush into the luggage compartment floor thus creating an even loading area.

However, now the vehicle can be specified with three TSI and two TDI engines. Depending on the equipment, a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox is also optional, as well as the 4MOTION AWD.

New equipment levels

VW team has reconfigured the equipment matrix of the Allspace. The vehicle will be available with Life, Elegant, and R-Line trim levels. All trim levels feature numerous chrome-plated elements and exclusive wheels, all along with sporty steering wheels, touch operation availability, and styling upgrades.

In terms of the drivetrain system, partly automated driving is now possible, thanks to the IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. Depending on the gearbox type, the system can take over steering, braking, and acceleration in order to prevent crashes and retain the health of the occupants.

Digital technologies in new Tiguan Allspace

In order to achieve more connectivity and utility, the vehicle boasts a number of infotainment systems, and can be purchased with an Online Connectivity Unit, We Connect Plus, MIB3, and Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Furthermore, some of the infotainment goodies include an exclusive Harman Kardon audio system with a subwoofer, 16-channel amplifier, 8 plus 1 high-performance speaker, and an amplifier with a total of 480-watt output.

Source: Volkswagen