Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced details for the new 2022 Tiguan compact SUV. The new model features a revised body language and tons of advanced technologies, all part of the standard equipment.

Furthermore, Tiguan can be specified with four trim levels, all geared with an efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine that generates a total of 184hp and 221lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain system is further characterized by a front-wheel 4Motion AWD system and a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of exterior, the Tiguan raises the bar with a revised front-end, new LED lights, and optional updated R-Line elements. There are also new types of aluminum alloys, ranging from 17- to 20-inch variants, depending on the trim level. Also, there are eight available exterior colors and new interior color schemes.

Mentioning the interior, the vehicle boasts tons of next-gen technologies as the VW Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Car-Net with Wi-Fi capabilities, MIB3 infotainment system and more. Part of the convenience utilities include heated front seats, heated steering wheel, -generation Climatronic® Touch interface, leatherette or leather seating surfaces, power driver and passenger seats, panoramic sunroof, Fender Premium Audio, and 15-color ambient lighting.

As it comes to safety features, 2022 Tiguan offers Front Assist, Active Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop and Go, Travel Assist, and Emergency Assist.