After more than 20 years of anticipation, fans can finally purchase the fifth-generation 2020 Toyota GR Supra at dealers worldwide. This all-new machine features exclusive upgrades and changes, along with sexy wrapping and futuristic interior. Let's find out more, shall we?

The first 1,500 units will be sold as Launch Edition models. These are based on the 3.0 Premium trim level and each one will be uniquely numbered and will come with exclusive components and tweaks. The Launch Editions can be specified in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red.

Following the Launch Editions, new Supra will be available in 3.0 and 3.0 Premium versions. Both grades come with the same 335hp 3.0-liter power unit and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Furthermore, both models are geared with large infotainment displays, smartphone integration and 12-speaker JBL audio system.

Also, both grades are equipped with Keyless Smart Entry, dual automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, rear camera and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Standard safety features include pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. New Supra's palette of exterior colors include Renaissance Red 2.0, Nitro Yellow, Downshift Blue, Absolute Zero White, Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, Nocturnal Black and Phantom Matte Gray.

Source: Toyota