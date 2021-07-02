Silverstone Auctions organize a special event, held between 30 July and 1 August. The idea is to make a classic car sale and showcase some unique vehicles from the past.

1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Open Tourer

At the moment the lineup consists of a unique 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Open Tourer, which is a perfectly restored version of the 1926 Phantom 1 Tourer. This particular vehicle is accompanied by numerous photocopies of the original documents that include build sheets, spring testings, component selection, weight reports, inspections, and service records up until 1938.

Back in 2004, the vehicle was purchased by Raymond Lippiatt, who is still the current owner. Raymond is a Bentley and Rolls-Royce enthusiast and is well-known at the respective Owners' and Drivers' Clubs. One of the most notable features about the vehicle is the "Shooting Brake" rear bodywork with has been saved from a scrapyard back in 1987.

1925 Bentley 3.0-Litre Vanden Plas-style Tourer

The second notable vehicle at the event will be a genuine, matching numbers, and mid-twenties 3-liter Bentley Tourer. The vehicle is in perfect condition and is finished in Napier Green and Brooklands Green details with black wings, running boards, and wire wheels. The interior features black leather seats and looks exactly as a well-used and well-preserved Vintage Bentley vehicle. The Tourer also comes with an original toolbox, spare chest, Pratts petrol can and more.

