VW team revealed details for the new trim level that would add tons of features to many of the brand's models. The pack is named ACTIVE and sits above Match, SE, Design, and Life equipment lines. This means that it is available with Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet, Golf, and Tiguan.

ACTIVE is designed to enhance the style of these models and add new features. Every trim vary depending on the model it is specified as follows:

For T-Cross the upgrades include a new ‘Galway' alloy wheel, offered in 15- to 18-inch diameters depending on model; bespoke ACTIVE badging on the ‘B' pillar, or side fender for the T-Roc Cabriolet; door sills bearing the ACTIVE designation; bespoke ‘ACTIVE' seat cloth and ACTIVE logo light projection from beneath the door mirrors on the majority of models.

Polo receives Discover media; winter pack; climate control; and carpet mats.

The T-Roc ACTIVE lineup grants buyers with standard-fit Discover navigation, a winter pack (including heated seats), front fog lights, privacy glass, and an electrically operated tailgate. T-Roc Cabriolet ACTIVE gains front fog lights, a winter pack (including heated seats), and keyless entry.

The popular Golf also benefits greatly from the ACTIVE trim level and will offer a selection of high-value extras including heated front seats, climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, and carpet mats front and rear, a winter pack (including heated front seats and heated steering wheel), driver profile, the keyless entry including the addition of an electric tailgate, electric folding door mirrors; and ambient lighting.

