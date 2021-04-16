New Mazda6 Kuro Edition arrives in dealerships this month and will bring some visual changes to the lineup, along with some neat tech features. Limited to only 100 units, the Kuro Edition line comes exclusively with 165hp 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, reversing camera, 11-speaker Bose audio system, heated steering and signature LED running lights.

Now, exclusively petrol-based, the 2021 Mazda6 lineup features seven more models outside the Kuro line: there are four Saloons and three Tourers. All of these are geared with a 145ps Skyactiv-G petrol unit, the Saloon and Tourer can be specified with either automatic or manual gearbox.

The flagship of the lineup remains the 2021 Mazda6 GT Sport. Powered by a 2.5-liter 194ps Skyactiv-G engine, the vehicle features a special grille design and many exterior exclusive features, while the interior is characterized by Brown Nappa leather, front seat ventilation and heated outer rear seats. Other exclusive features include real Japanese Sen wood, unique steering wheel stitching and numerous driver-assistance features.

SEE ALSO: Bentley presents a limited run of Continental GT for the Japanese market

Also, across all models in the lineup, including the new Kuro Edition, Mazda has included Apple CarPlay as a standard feature, and all vehicles can optionally be specified with Polymetal Grey.

Source: Mazda