Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB (2024)

Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB

The ID.Buzz, a vehicle that brings good vibes like a rock song, has arrived. It's the iconic electric vehicle that makes people smile. Now, the latest addition to the family is here: the ID.Buzz with a long wheelbase. It is "Made in Germany" for Europe, Canada, and the US. Volkswagen is making a comeback in North America with the ID.Buzz with a long wheelbase. The world premiere will be held on June 2 at Huntington Beach, a surfer hotspot near Los Angeles. It's part of the biggest VW Bus festival in the USA, a tribute to the fans and the country. And as a generous gesture, June 2 will now be celebrated as "Volkswagen Bus Day" from New York to San Francisco.

In just three weeks, the ID.Buzz will have its European debut in Germany. It will take place from June 23 to 25 at the international VW Bus Festival in Hanover, Europe's largest VW Bus meetup. This marks the continuation of the bus tour.

The VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago with the T4 generation. However, it still has a cult following from New York to San Francisco. Even in 2023, the T1, T2, and T3 rear-engine generations are commonly seen at beach parking lots in California, Florida, and Long Island. Now, Volkswagen is bringing back the VW bus to North America with the ID.Buzz with a long wheelbase, this time as an electric rear-wheel drive, completing the circle.

Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Brand Group Volume, says: “Volkswagen is an extremely strong global brand with a great history, millions of loyal fans and legendary products. This is clearly evident here at the largest VW Bus festival in the USA. I am therefore delighted that the team at Volkswagen Group of America is celebrating the premiere of the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase here. With this model, we are taking a big step towards becoming a true love brand again.”

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America, underlines the importance of the electric VW bus for the US market:“The ID. Buzz and the USA – it’s a perfect match! The VW bus has a long history in the USA and enjoys real cult status. Our aim today is to further strengthen the Volkswagen brand in America. The ID. Buzz with long wheelbase is exactly the right model to fulfill this task.”

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB

Lars Krause, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, also says that the ID. Buzz is the comeback of a certain automotive feeling for life: “In the USA, Canada, and Europe, the VW bus has embodied a unique attitude on life for decades. The picture of the legendary T1 Lightbus in Woodstock is unforgettable. The DNA of this symbol of freedom lives on in our ID. Buzz. It is of utmost importance to us that we can now offer the people of North America a modern, all-electric new edition with the ID. Buzz in an iconic design.”

The large ID.Buzz is perfectly suited for its launch in North America, measuring 4,962 mm in length and offering up to seven seats. Its extended wheelbase of 250 mm creates additional space for a third row of seats, providing a storage capacity of up to 2,469 liters. It also accommodates a larger 85 kWh battery, increasing its range, and features a heat pump for improved efficiency in winter. With a new 210 kW (286 hp) electric drive motor, the large ID.Buzz achieves a maximum speed of 160 km/h (European version: 150 kW, 145 km/h) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

For 2024, an all-wheel drive version called the ID.Buzz GTX with a power output of 250 kW (339 hp) is planned, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, making it ideal for merging onto highways.

The large electric VW Bus introduces new features such as a head-up display, an upgraded next-generation infotainment system, and remote parking via smartphone. It also includes a high-tech panoramic sunroof with smart glass, reminiscent of the iconic Samba Bus from the 1950s. The smart glass can be adjusted from transparent to opaque using a touch slider or voice assistant. Additionally, the North American versions will have air-conditioned seats and an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front.

The first deliveries of the ID.Buzz in America are scheduled for 2024, and around the same time, the long-wheelbase version will be available in Europe. All ID.Buzz vehicles, including the Multivan and Bulli T6.1 models, will be manufactured at the advanced Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover, which serves as the home of the VW Bus family.