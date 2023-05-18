Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 (2023)

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25

To celebrate this milestone, Volkswagen is rolling out a unique version called the Polo GTI Edition 25. Back in 1998, the Polo proudly embraced those three iconic letters: GTI. Now, twenty-five years since the launch of the Polo III GTI, VW unveils a limited edition of the current Polo GTI, packing a punchy 152 kW (207 PS). This dynamic performance is not the only remarkable feature of this sporty compact car. Equipped with sports suspension, the XDS electronic differential lock, a wide range of standard features, and special design elements, the anniversary model truly stands out. Starting from 1st June, the Polo GTI Edition 25 can be ordered in Germany, priced at €35,205. The exact specifications and pricing for the UK market will be confirmed soon.

Just like its “older sibling” the Golf GTI, the Polo has a long history and a number of sporty predecessors: VW is now marking a quarter of a century of the Polo GTI with the special anniversary model Polo GTI Edition 25, limited to 2,500 units. “Volkswagen has a rich heritage and the Polo is one of our most iconic vehicles,” says Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. “GTI fans are very important to us and our anniversary model is a way of marking this milestone together with them: celebrating 25 years of power, performance, sportiness, and fun driving in the Polo class.”

Performance and vehicle handling

Underneath the hood, the Polo GTI Edition 25 boasts a robust two-liter TSI motor generating an impressive 152 kW (207 PS) of power and a torque of 320 Nm. This mighty engine enables the front-wheel drive Polo GTI Edition 25 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Not only that, but this model comes with a specially calibrated sports suspension as a standard feature. With a lowered body by 15 millimeters and the electronic differential lock XDS working in harmony, the result is a seamless fusion of exceptional driving dynamics, enhanced traction, and precise handling—a hallmark of GTI models.

Exclusive anniversary equipment

The special edition Polo GTI Edition 25 doesn't just perform, it also makes a visual statement. Embodying the iconic GTI aesthetic, it features eye-catching red brake calipers and trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille, and chrome-plated tailpipes. But that's not all. This Polo GTI Edition 25 comes with a range of exclusive equipment to enhance its sporty appeal, including sleek 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in Black Glossy, a black roof, and black exterior mirrors. Inside, you'll find premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather adorned with stitched GTI logos, complemented by glossy black decorative trim featuring red GTI lettering. As a subtle reminder of its limited availability, the sill panel trim proudly displays the "One of 2500" logo. In addition to the classic GTI colors like Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, Smoke Grey Metallic, and Deep Black Pearl Effect, the Polo GTI Edition 25 is also offered in the stylish Ascot Grey hue.

Innovative technologies

The Polo GTI Edition 25 comes packed with standard features, including IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and LED daytime running lights, ensuring excellent and uniform road illumination. The leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddles and the distinctive "25" logo also come as standard, adding a touch of sportiness. Furthermore, this special edition model is equipped with advanced assist systems typically found in higher-class vehicles. As part of the IQ.DRIVE assist package, the optional Travel Assist enables partially automated driving. With Travel Assist, the system can take control of steering, braking, and acceleration for the Polo GTI within the speed range from 0 km/h up to 210 km/h. It relies on well-known technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control for maintaining a safe distance and Lane Assist (standard) for precise lateral guidance.

The instrument cluster and Infotainment system in the Polo GTI Edition 25 are thoughtfully designed on a single visual axis, ensuring clear visibility and effortless operation at all times. The standard Infotainment system, Ready2Discover, features a high-resolution 8-inch (20-centimeter) display, offering cutting-edge connectivity options. Additionally, there are two optional systems available for those seeking even more advanced features.

A look back at 25 years of the Polo GTI

When the GT variant of the initial Polo lineup hit the scene in 1979, it caused quite a sensation. However, it wasn't until 1998, with the arrival of the third-generation Polo, that the iconic trio of letters was bestowed upon the car. VW decided to produce only 3,000 units of the first Polo GTI and swiftly announced that the model was completely sold out. Several years later, in 2006, the next GTI iteration made its appearance. The Cup Edition, boasting 132 kW (180 PS), delighted fans as its visual design drew inspiration from the racing cars used in the Polo Cup.

Then came the fifth generation in 2010, featuring a turbocharged and supercharged 1.4-liter TSI engine that captured the hearts of GTI enthusiasts while attracting a fresh wave of admirers. Its successor in 2014 proved to be a true powerhouse, equipped with a brand-new TSI engine delivering 141 kW (192 PS) and reaching impressive top speeds of 236 km/h.

The evolution of the Polo continued, and with it, the GTI tradition evolved as well. The sixth generation, introduced in 2021, set new benchmarks for compact cars. Built on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, it exemplified technological progress across VW's entire product lineup, boasting high structural integrity, remarkable weight efficiency, and exceptional crashworthiness.