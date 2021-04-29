Volkswagen presented a fully electric high-performance model – the ID.4 GTX. With this one, VW is bringing intelligent sportiness to the world of mobility. ID.4 GTX is the first model to feature a modular electric drive matrix and to include a dual-motor AWD system and attractive and contemporary design.

New ID.4 GTX comes with one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axles. Together, they generate a maximum of 299hp and can work together as an AWD system – the first for the ID. lineup. This setup allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds. The top speed is 180km/h.

In terms of design, new ID.4 GTX reveals an extraordinary character by combining three revised honeycomb components that form the daytime running lights design, new bumpers, 3D LED taillights, and new brake lights.

As it comes to the interior, the upper section of the dashboard incorporates leather inserts and red contrasting stitching. The GTX logo appears on the sporty steering wheel, while the sill panel trim contributes to the sporty ambiance.

The GTX lineup is based on the ACCELERATE corporate strategy, with which VW aims to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand. It has set itself the target of increasing the proportion of sales of electric vehicles in Europe by 70 percent by 2030. VW also intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 and by 2025 it will have invested about 16 billion euro in electric mobility technologies.

Source: Volkswagenen