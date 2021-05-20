Inspired by the mainly positive feedback of the 2019 Atlas Basecamp Concept and its accessories, Volkswagen team has created an unique concept vehicle that highlights the adaptability and the adventurous spirit of the Taos lineup.

The Concept vehicle is manufactured by Volkswagen Design Team in Oxnard, California, and adopts neat fender flares, all-terrain wheels and tires, and an exclusive color scheme.

"The Taos is a great compact SUV from the start," says Reto Brun, Director of the Volkswagen Design Center California. "Following the design strategy we established with the 2019 Atlas Basecamp Concept, the Taos Basecamp Concept is refinished in Waimea blue paint with gloss black trim elements and a matte black hood and roof. Orange accents in the Basecamp badges, mirror caps and side decals were incorporated to punctuate the Basecamp design identity."

Some of the mods to the Taos Basecamp Concept include a raised and fine-tuned suspension from H&R Special Springs LP, custom Traverse MX wheels wrapped in 225/65R17 Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tires, and a custom Thule Canyon XT roof basket with integrated LED lights from Baja Design.

In terms of interior, the exclusive interior features a custom cargo divider and tons of additional features.

VW team plans to debut the vehicle in Helen, Georgia in May this year.

Source: Volkswagen