Volvo Cars have managed to earn more TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety than any other automaker since the TSPP recognitions began in 2013.

IIHS gives this award to the vehicles with the highest levels of safety. As it seems, Volvo Cars have received a total of nine TSPP recognitions in February and added five models to the total number of Volvo prize winners.

Volvo Cars' focus remains on enhanced safety, including forwarding collision warning and automatic emergency braking, blended with advanced pedestrian and cyclist collision prevention. Such technologies have managed to set Volvo vehicles from other contestants.

Volvo has been setting safety records for years," said Anders Gustafsson, President, and CEO of Volvo Car USA. "We're proud to add this record to our history.

The following vehicles produced after September 2020 have been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from IIHS as of March 31, 2021:

Volvo S90

Volvo S90 Recharge

Volvo V90

Volvo V90 Cross Country

The following vehicles have been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from IIHS as of March 31, 2021:

Volvo V60 Cross Country

They join the following vehicles awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS in February:

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Volvo's vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo. The company has consistently innovated new safety features, including the introduction of a speed cap in new cars, run-off road protection, and a new suite of safety sensors debuting in the Volvo XC40 Recharge – the first fully-electric vehicle from Volvo Cars.

Source: Volvo