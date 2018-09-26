Volvo Cars, the pride of Sweden has revealed new Cross Country version of the popular V60. This is the latest addition to brand's lineup and features numerous handy gadgets. And just like its siblings, new V60 Cross Country allows countless personalization tweaks and goodies to be added or removed, depending on buyer's preferences.

What this model offers is ground clearance of up to 75mm higher than regular V60, thanks to the exclusive suspension system that enhances vehicle's off-road capabilities, new all-wheel-drive system, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Corner Traction Control and a special Off-Road driving mode. Furthermore, new V60 Cross Country benefits from brand's award-winning Scalable Product Architecture platform and tons of safety systems, as one would have expected from Volvo.

As we are talking about safety systems, we should mention at least two of these: brand's award-winning City Safety with Autobrake is fitted as standard and assists driver in avoiding potential collisions, while Pilot Assist supports driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80mph. Driver and passengers will also benefit from Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation systems, Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake and more proven Volvo technologies.

The new V60 Cross Country will be available with a T5 AWD propulsion system, while mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid units will be available at a later stage.

Source: Volvo Cars