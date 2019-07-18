MG Motor UK announced its entry to the zero-emission machine market with the unveiling of the beautiful MG ZS EV. Especially designed to bring EV technology to a wider audience, the new family member has a lot to demonstrate.

ZS EV is brand's most advanced vehicle so far and features a wide list of standard features. ZS EV blends spacious interior with practical gadgets and efficient drivetrain system. In fact, the electric engine offers a driving range of up to 163 miles with a single charge and rapid charging capabilities. It also comes with MG's famous 7-year warranty, which covers the entire vehicle and the lithium-ion battery.

More precisely, the ZS EV comes with a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fed to a front-mounted electric motor, which generates a total of 143hp and 353Nm of torque. This entire powerplant system is placed beneath the vehicle, which results on a low centre of gravity and proper weight distribution.

In terms of styling and design concept, ZS EV is a pure MG machine. The latest family member adopts brand's distinctive star-rider grille and brand's recognizable 17-inch alloy wheels.

Deliveries begin in September 2019. Stick with us for further details!

Source: MG