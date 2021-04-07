SEAT further expands its range and reveals technical data for the new Leon lineup, brand's best-selling model.

The new Leon Hatch 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190hp and the Estate 2.0 TDI 115PS version come with up to 42.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 151g/km. The vehicle is capable of reaching 100km/h in 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 144mph.

Furthermore, both models can be specified in FR Sport XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trims.

FR Hatch trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, sporty suspension, ambient lighting, SEAT drive profile selection, rain sensing wipers, Full Link Smartphone integration and dark-tinted rear windows.

On the other hand, XCELLENCE trim level offers electric folding door mirrors, keyless entry, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and 17-inch alloys.

Last, but not least, XCELLENCE Lux builds on XCELLENCE and adds leather upholstery, dynamic road sign display, High Beam Assist and predictive Adaptive Cruise Control.

As it comes to Leon Estate, it can also be specified in these trim levels and offers a top speed of 124mph and acceleration capability measured at 10.5 seconds for a 0-100km/h sprint. The engine offers up to 65.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

Both models can also be specified in Asphalt Blue, Magnetic Grey and Midnight Black.

Source: SEAT